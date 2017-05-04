George Soros secretly rushes to Italy as NGOs activity in the Mediterranean now face political and judicial scrutiny

In the past few weeks, the transport of migrants from the African shores has become a case of national importance for Italy, and is now under investigation from the prosecutor of Catania, who recently testified to the Defence Committee of the Italian Senate and will meet soon with the Superior Council of the Magistrates.

Harsh criticism of the activities of the NGOs has come from opposition parties Forza Italia, Lega Nord and even Movimento 5 Stelle , normally more neutral on immigration issues, while Prime Minister Gentiloni has opted to let the judicial system run its course.

Yet, a new element will further exacerbate the situation; George Soros, a billionaire who is incredibly active politically on both sides of the Atlantic,met in secrecy with Prime Minister Gentiloni, less than a week after the latter had commented on the NGOs activities. The meeting was not listed on the website of the Italian government as official and its timing is at the very least suspicious.

George Soros had penned multiple arguments in favour of immigration, suggesting that Europe should welcome “at least one million refugees a year” and that the EU should create EU-bonds to support attendant expenses.

He’s no stranger to NGOs either: one of them, MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station), facing the harshest criticism , received half a million dollars from Avaaz, another NGO, co-founded by MoveOn, an online community, receiving donations from none other than George Soros himself.

Save The Children, another NGO involved in the Mediterranean migrant shipping, lists among its partners Open Society Foundation, George Soros’s primary NGO. Finally, even, Médicins Sans Frontiéres is listed among the partners of Open Society and the Soros network.

Soros had already been named by Lega Nord leader Salvini as the secret financier behind the NGOs and his well-timed arrival is bound to create further controversy.

No information has been leaked so far about the content of the meeting between Soros and Gentiloni.

Is the cat out of the bag?