In memoriam

After a long battle against the disease Franck Biancheri passed away 30th of October 2012, at the age of 51. A great European, a militant democrat, a wonderful person.

Franck Biancheri was founder of AEGEE and founding fathers of the ERASMUS programme. He also was research director of the European thinktank GEFIRA. In 2005, following the ´no’ of the Dutch and French to the Constitutional Treaty, Franck Biancheri founded the European citizens movement Newropeans.